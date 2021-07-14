Huzurabad Bypoll: Congress Gears Up For By-election, New Functionaries' List

Gearing up for campaigning in Huzurabad, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President, A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday appointed in-charges for the mandals and towns in Huzurabad. The Congress party on Wednesday appointed team in order to strengthen its cadre.

Former Deputy CM, Damodara Rajanarsimha is going to be PCC incharge for Huzurabad while T Jeevan Reddy (MLC), D Sridhar Babu (MLA) and Ponnam Prabhakar (former MP) will coordinate with him. The party is finding other alternatives as Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the party after a viral audio clip reportedly showed him stating that he was the TRS candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll. He was issued a show-cause notice for his alleged anti-party activities.

Here is the functionaires' list:

Veenavaka Mandal – Adi Srinivas (incharge, Vemulawada Assembly), S Srinivas (Town Congress President, Sircilla)

Jammikunta Mandal – Ch Vijayaramana Rao (former MLA), R Makkan Singh (Incharge, Ramagundam Assembly)

Jammikunta Town – Sircilla Rajaiah (former MP), E Komuraiah (president, DCC Peddapalli)

Huzurabad Mandal – T Narsa Reddy (former MLA), A Laxmankumar (president, DCC Jagtial)

Huzurabad Town – B Sriram Chakravarty (Incharge, Husnabad Assembly), J Narsinga Rao

Illandakunta Mandal – N Rajender Reddy (president, DCC Warangal), K Narender Reddy (president, City Congress, Karimnagar)

Kamalapur Mandal – Konda Surekha (former Minister), D Sambaiah

Control Room Coordinator – Dr K Satyanarayana (president, DCC Karimnagar)