Huzurabad Bypoll: All Eyes On Etela's Hometown

Former minister Etela Rajender resigned from TRS party and tendered his resignation for the post of Huzurabad MLA as well. He was one of the senior leaders in TRS party and played a key role in the separate Telangana statehood movement. Etela is going to join BJP on June 14th.

Etela Rajender was sacked and dropped from Telangana's state cabinet. He was accused of forcibly taking away the assigned lands from a few villagers of Medak district. Following this, KCR ordered a probe into the matter and Etela was stripped of his portfolio. CM KCR had instructed CS Somesh Kumar and other officials to make a detailed report and submit the same to him.

Now, everyone's focus is on Etela's hometown, Kamalapur. TRS leaders are in constant touch with other leaders of Kamalapur.

After Etela was removed from cabinet, Gangula Kamalakar who represents Karimnagar assembly constituency, was speaking to the local leaders and other representatives not to cross over to Etela camp.

Huzurabad Assembly segment will face a by-election, as former minister Etela submitted his resignation yesterday. TRS is expected to concentrate more on Huzurabad segment however, the pink party has to search for a new candidate who will be able to emerge out victorious over Rajender.