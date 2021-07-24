Huzurabad Byelections: TRS To Field This BC Candidate In Bypolls

With an eye on the Huzurabad by-poll, TRS, Congress, and BJP have decided to sketch out their own strategies to win the byelections. It is a matter of pride for both TRS and BJP. Etela Rajender is going to contest the bypolls from BJP whereas TRS didn't announce its candidate.

According to the sources, TRS is not going to project any candidate for the byelections till the deadline for filing nomination nears. It is said that TRS is going to follow the plan that it had followed during the recent Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.

It is all known knowledge Padi Kaushik Reddy resigned from the Congress party and joined TRS. He made it clear that he has joined the pink party only for the development of the Huzurabad constituency. The audio clip of Kaushik Reddy stating that he was the TRS candidate for the Huzurabad bypolls went viral. Now, one more name came into the picture. Rumours are doing the rounds that Gellu Srinivas Yadav is likely to be the TRS candidate.

According to the reports, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to conduct the bypoll to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana in the first week of September and declare its results before September 10.

Telangana BJP leader and former Minister Etela Rajender has decided to undertake a padayatra and cover the entire Huzurabad constituency. Etela was sacked from the Cabinet after he faced land grabbing allegations. Later, he resigned as MLA and joined the Saffron party.