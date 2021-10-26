Huzurabad Byelections: Polling Time Extended By Two Hours To Increase Voter Turnout?

Huzurabad bypoll is going to be held on October 30 and just a couple of days left to draw curtains on the campaign, so the ruling TRS and the opposition parties have intensified their campaign. TRS and BJP have been running the campaign for many days now.

Etela Rajender who resigned from TRS joined BJP, so, a bypoll is being conducted for the Huzurabad constituency. Winning the election is important for both the TRS and BJP candidate Etela Rajender. All the leaders of the political parties are making whirlwind tours of different villages in the constituency.

The Election officials have also made arrangements for polling and it starts from 7 in the morning and will end by 7 PM. Generally, voting ends at 5 PM but the polling time has been increased to 7 PM.

There are 305 polling stations in the constituency and the officials are making all the arrangements. Drinking water, tents, special ramps for the disabled, medical staff, sanitizers, will be arranged. Collector Karnan and RDO Ravinder Reddy are looking after the arrangements. The distribution of voter slips and ASD (Absent, Shifted, Duplicate / Death) survey is also going on a faster pace. Polling is going to take place amid tight security and COVID-19 guidelines.

A voter can reach the polling station from 7 am to 7 pm. A voter who enters the polling centre should wait until he/she exercises his/her vote. The government has declared October 30 as a public holiday. The officials are expecting that the polling percentage may increase this time.