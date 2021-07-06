Huzurabad Byelection Schedule Date

Senior TRS leader Etela Rajendar who represents Huzurabad constituency submitted his resignation for the MLA post and pink party after facing land grabbing allegations. A few days ago, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. With the resignation of Etela, a bypoll is necessitated for Huzurabad constituency. It is a matter of pride for both TRS party and Etela Rajender. The ruling TRS party is putting all its efforts to wean away supporters from Etela's camp. Etela is going to contest in the polls on BJP ticket for the first time after the formation of Telangana state Huzurabad Assembly constituency. It is going to be a triangular contest between TRS, Congress and Etela.

TRS party is sketching out strategies to win the bypoll. According to the reports, KCR is going to address a public meeting in Huzurabad in the third week of July. Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar are concentrating on Huzurabad bypoll and are conducting talks with local leaders and workers to convince them to stay in the party.

According to the sources, the Election Commission is going to release the schedule after July 15th. EC is going to announce election schedule for Huzurabad, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states.

About 50 assembly seats are vacant across the country. There are 7 vacancies in Uttar Pradesh, 7 in West Bengal, 6 in Manipur, 3 in Madhya Pradesh, 3 in Punjab, 3 in Assam and 2 in Rajasthan.

EC is hoping that it would become easy to conduct elections as the number of coronavirus cases are also decreasing in the country.