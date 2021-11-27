Huzurabad BJP MLA Etela Rajendar In CM Position!!

Etela Rajender who contested as a BJP Candidate in the Huzurabad by-poll won against the TRS candidate. It is all known knowledge that Etela submitted his resignation from the ruling TRS party after he faced land grabbing allegations. After quitting the TRS party, he joined BJP.

Etela Rajender participated in a meeting on the occasion of Constitution Day which is celebrated across India on November 26th every year to observe the adoption of the constitution of India at an auditorium in Osmania Campus. Etela was the chief guest. He lit the lamp and started the session. He sat in the Chief Minister seat in the Mock Assembly. Journalist Devulapalli Amar acted as the governor whereas BJP senior leader Perala Shekar Rao acted as the deputy chief minister.

Etela Rajender explained how the constitution of India is providing opportunities to the common man. He said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao plotted many conspiracies against him so as to defeat him in the Huzurabad bypolls. He further stated that people stood by Dharma and voted for him. He thanked the people for supporting him. In the mock assembly, Errabelli Rajinikanth, Saikrishna Rao, and Devika Reddy were elected as the Assembly speakers. In the program, former MLC Kapilavayi Dilip Kumar, Congress leader Dasoju Sravan and Ranirudrama participated.