How Will Covid Positive Voters Vote In MLC Elections?

With the polling for the Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC constituency scheduled for October 9, the big question is how will Covid-affected voters exercise their franchise. To address this, the officials have made special arrangements for the Corona positive voters.

They will be brought to a polling booth, especially designated for the Covid positives. They would be made to wear the PPE kits and would be brought in ambulances. They would not be allowed to meet the other voters. Medical and health staff will accompany them. They would be allowed to vote only at 4 pm on the day.

As many as 24 out of a total of 824 eligible voters are under treatment or in home quarantine after they tested positive for Covid 19. The number is likely to increase by Friday morning, said health officials. However, they said that those who were infected 14 days before the date of polling, will be treated as normal voters.

Interestingly, TRS Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas has not registered himself as a voter in any of the municipality in the constituency. Hence he would not be able to vote in the elections.