How to Use TS-bPASS to Check Survey Number and Other Land Details

People can now verify the status of their land use using the Telangana State Building Permit Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) under the Land Use Information service and plan accordingly.

The service was launched on February 15. Now, survey numbers within the boundaries of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are included in the service.

People can view survey number data and land use patterns, including residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, recreational, and conservation zones, using the TS-bPASS Land Use Information service.

The goal was to make it easier for the public to verify the pattern of land use and get the appropriate certificates. A senior official from TS-bPASS stated that before starting work, individuals may verify the survey numbers falling within residential or commercial zones and make plans appropriately.

Those who want to check the land use patterns of certain survey numbers may submit an online application at lui.tsbpass.telangana.gov.in. In addition to making the payment online, they must provide personal information, survey numbers, village, municipality, etc. Citizens are allowed to request information on a maximum of five survey numbers per application. The official stated that a payment of Rs. 500 would be required in addition to an Rs. 100 processing charge for each survey number information.

Planning officers perform detailed inspections shortly after applications are submitted, and they provide the results to the applicants within 21 days. The information given as part of the service only verifies the applicants' patterns of land usage. They will need to submit separate applications for construction plan approval, based on the category.

The service would subsequently be expanded to Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) borders under Phase II, the official added, after being examined for a few months.

Nowadays, residents use the Development Permit Management System to find out specifics on land use patterns (DPMS). Around 40,000 applications have been submitted through the system since the service's introduction in 2016 on average.

Officials have now launched the Land Use Information service under TS-bPASS in an effort to unify all building and layout-related services under one roof. The DPMS option would likely be eliminated once the land use information service is stabilised.