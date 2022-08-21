How Telangana Congress, TRS and BJP Are Prepping For Munugode Bypolls

Winning Munugode Bypolls is a matter of pride for three parties, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress. Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned both from the Congress party and the Assembly. He is going to join BJP today in the presence of Amit Shah in Munugode meeting today. Rajagopal Reddy said that he came out of the party only for the sake of Munugode and its people.

Telangana CM KCR addressed a public meeting on Saturday and said that the TRS party always works for the welfare of the people. We have already seen how TRS took Huzurabad bypolls and how the pink party tried to satisfy the voters of Huzurabad. But still, the TRS party couldn't win in the Huzurabad bypolls. Now, the party wants to win in Munugode at any cost. KCR is going to participate in another large public meeting in Chandur and this will be the first time where two big public meetings are held for a bypoll. In the recent Munugode meeting, KCR didn't announce any sops but he spoke about Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, and how the party has kept its efforts to resolve the fluoride issue in the constituency.

Coming to BJP, Amit Shah is going to address a public meeting in Munugode today. The saffron party leaders are working hard to bring a change in Telangana and want to repeat the story just like that of the Huzurabad bypolls. BJP leaders expressed hope that they are going to be an alternative form of government in Telangana. Amit Shah is sketching out strategies to secure victory in the Huzurabad bypolls. If this happens in the state, it will be a big thing for the saffron party.

Congress party is not leaving any stone unturned to come up with their plans for Munugode bypolls. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Reventh Reddy has started a padayatra. Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar, Madira MLA Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are the leaders who are actively taking part in the padayatra. Revanth Reddy's padayatra will be held in 175 villages of the Munugode constituency.

