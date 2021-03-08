How Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living is Celebrating Mahashivratri 2021: Check Meditation Program Details

Mahashivratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals annually observed in honor of Lord Shiva. The festival marks the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti.

On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva, and they maintain a strict fast and do various religious activities to please Lord Shiva and do Parana on the next day, Chaturdashi.

According to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Mahashivratri is the day of Lord Shiva. Wherever there is beauty, truth, and benevolence, there is Shiva. And, there is no place where the Shiva principle is absent. But, Shiva is not a person. It is that principle that is the summum bonum of the whole creation and pervades the entire universe. This principle, called the Shiva Tattva, is the quintessence of life and is present deep within every living being.

On Mahashivratri, we celebrate the Shiva Tattva by going deep within us, meditating, and rejoicing in the Shiva energy. More than ever before, Mahashivratri 2021 will be a day and night that devotees eagerly wait for, as the spirit flourishes in the unique energy present at this particular time. There are certain days and time frames in a year when everyone's mental health and spiritual faculties are enhanced, and Mahashivratri is one such precious day.

Meditation Programs Offered By Art of Living

Shiva Sutras is a yoga commentary program by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He will translate the ancient wisdom of the Shiv Sutras, connecting one with the Shiva Tattva within. Anyone can explore this transformative experience and tap into their inner joy, peace, and love.

Instead, you can also join a free workshop on yoga, meditation, and breath by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. To know more and register for the programs, you can log onto - https://www.artofliving.org/mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri in 2021 is on Thursday, 11th March.

The Mahashivratri 2021 is a unique opportunity that will lead you towards peace, understanding, and a feeling of oneness with the Divine!