How To Register Non-Agriculture Land In Telangana: Step By Step Process For Non-Agri Properties
Dec 12, 2020, 12:53 IST
The registration of non-agri lands in Telangana will resume from December 14th. Here is the detailed information about the process of registration.
Click on https://registration.telangana.gov.in
- Click on slot booking for non-agriculture property registration.
- You will be directed to a page where you click on 'Book Your Slot'.
- Enter the mobile number and password and then login.
- If you are a new user, click the ‘Register Here’ button.
- Enter your name, mobile number and get OTP.
- OTP and password will be sent to the mobile number. Enter OTP, password, captcha and click ‘Register’
- Click to login after confirmation of registration.
- After login, you will be directed to a page and select transaction type, transaction sub type, property type and local body
- Select all fields and click ‘Save and Continue’.
- You will be directed to the property details page then enter PTIN number.
- Click ‘Get Details’.
- Enter all mandatory fields and click ‘Save and Continue’
2) Property type:
- If the property type is selected as an apartment and local body as Municipal Corporation/Municipality then a page will be displayed. Enter all the required details. Click Save and continue.
- If you select a unit in a commercial complex and local body as Gram Panchayat, a page will come and then you will be a market value page.
- Rate is pre-populated as per government rates. Enter the plot area in square yards and built-up area in square feet. Then comes the market value of property.
- Enter consideration value. Stamp duty is calculated on market value/consideration value whichever is higher.
- Click ‘Save and Continue’.
- Now, you will be directed to the seller details page. Select seller type from the drop down and enter all the fields. Click '+ Seller' button to add seller details.
- Click ‘Save and Continue’
- If you have a PAN Number, enter the number. If you do not have a PAN number select Form 60/61 from drop down.
- Then comes the buyer family details screen. If the buyer has a family, select ‘YES’ from the drop down menu and add name, Aadhaar number, age, mobile number and relationship to the owner.
- Click the ‘Add/Edit Family Member’ tab to add other family members. Click ‘Save and Continue’.
- Click ‘Draft Transaction Summary’ and download.
- Then you will be directed to a page and click the ‘Add Witness’ button. A pop up will come and enter the witness details. At least two witness details have to be saved.
- Then witness confirmation message will come.
- After giving details of witnesses, click ‘Download Deed Document’.
- You will be directed to the payment page and click on proceed to pay.
- After payment gateway, select and make online payment.
- Click generate e challan after which a receipt will be generated.
Slot Booking:
After the receipt is generated you will be directed to slot booking.
- Select date, click ‘Undertaking By Buyer’ and ‘Undertaking By Seller’
- Check on available slots and book a slot.
- Confirm and download.
- You will get a message with all the details.
- Download the following documents: Undertaking by seller, undertaking by buyer, booking advisory, transaction summary.
- An SMS will be sent to seller and buyer.
