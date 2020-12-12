How To Register Non-Agriculture Land In Telangana: Step By Step Process For Non-Agri Properties

The registration of non-agri lands in Telangana will resume from December 14th.  Here is the detailed information about the process of registration.

Click on https://registration.telangana.gov.in

  • Click on slot booking for non-agriculture property registration.
  • You will be directed to a page where you click on 'Book Your Slot'.
  • Enter the mobile number and password and then login.
  • If you are a new user, click the ‘Register Here’ button.
  • Enter your name, mobile number and get OTP.
  • OTP and password will be sent to the mobile number. Enter OTP, password, captcha and click ‘Register’
  • Click to login after confirmation of registration.
  •  After login, you will be directed to a page and select transaction type, transaction sub type, property type and local body
  • Select all fields and click ‘Save and Continue’.
  • You will be directed to the property details page then enter PTIN number.
  • Click ‘Get Details’.
  •  Enter all mandatory fields and click ‘Save and Continue’

2) Property type:

  •  If the property type is selected as an apartment and local body as Municipal Corporation/Municipality then a page will be displayed.  Enter all the required details. Click Save and continue.
  •  If you select a unit in a commercial complex and local body as Gram Panchayat, a page will come and then you will be a market value page.
  •  Rate is pre-populated as per government rates. Enter the plot area in square yards and built-up area in square feet. Then comes the market value of property.
  •  Enter consideration value. Stamp duty is calculated on market value/consideration value whichever is higher.
  •  Click ‘Save and Continue’.
  • Now, you will be directed to the seller details page. Select seller type from the drop down and enter all the fields. Click '+ Seller' button to add seller details.
  • Click ‘Save and Continue’
  • If you have a PAN Number, enter the number. If you do not have a PAN number select Form 60/61 from drop down.
  • Then comes the buyer family details screen. If the buyer has a family, select ‘YES’ from the drop down menu and add name, Aadhaar number, age, mobile number and relationship to the owner.
  • Click the ‘Add/Edit Family Member’ tab to add other family members. Click ‘Save and Continue’.
  • Click ‘Draft Transaction Summary’ and download.
  • Then you will be directed to a page and click the ‘Add Witness’ button. A pop up will come and enter the witness details. At least two witness details have to be saved.  
  • Then witness confirmation message will come.
  •  After giving details of witnesses, click ‘Download Deed Document’.
  • You will be directed to the payment page and click on proceed to pay.
  • After payment gateway, select and make online payment.
  • Click generate e challan after which a receipt will be generated.

Slot Booking:

After the receipt is generated you will be directed to slot booking.

  • Select date, click ‘Undertaking By Buyer’ and ‘Undertaking By Seller’
  • Check on available slots and book a slot.
  • Confirm and download.
  • You will get a message with all the details.
  • Download the following documents: Undertaking by seller, undertaking by buyer, booking advisory, transaction summary.
  • An SMS will be sent to seller and buyer.
