How To Register Non-Agriculture Land In Telangana: Step By Step Process For Non-Agri Properties

The registration of non-agri lands in Telangana will resume from December 14th. Here is the detailed information about the process of registration.

Click on https://registration.telangana.gov.in

Click on slot booking for non-agriculture property registration.

You will be directed to a page where you click on 'Book Your Slot'.

Enter the mobile number and password and then login.

If you are a new user, click the ‘Register Here’ button.

Enter your name, mobile number and get OTP.

OTP and password will be sent to the mobile number. Enter OTP, password, captcha and click ‘Register’

Click to login after confirmation of registration.

After login, you will be directed to a page and select transaction type, transaction sub type, property type and local body

Select all fields and click ‘Save and Continue’.

You will be directed to the property details page then enter PTIN number.

Click ‘Get Details’.

Enter all mandatory fields and click ‘Save and Continue’

2) Property type:

If the property type is selected as an apartment and local body as Municipal Corporation/Municipality then a page will be displayed. Enter all the required details. Click Save and continue.

If you select a unit in a commercial complex and local body as Gram Panchayat, a page will come and then you will be a market value page.

Rate is pre-populated as per government rates. Enter the plot area in square yards and built-up area in square feet. Then comes the market value of property.

Enter consideration value. Stamp duty is calculated on market value/consideration value whichever is higher.

Click ‘Save and Continue’.

Now, you will be directed to the seller details page. Select seller type from the drop down and enter all the fields. Click '+ Seller' button to add seller details.

Click ‘Save and Continue’

If you have a PAN Number, enter the number. If you do not have a PAN number select Form 60/61 from drop down.

Then comes the buyer family details screen. If the buyer has a family, select ‘YES’ from the drop down menu and add name, Aadhaar number, age, mobile number and relationship to the owner.

Click the ‘Add/Edit Family Member’ tab to add other family members. Click ‘Save and Continue’.

Click ‘Draft Transaction Summary’ and download.

Then you will be directed to a page and click the ‘Add Witness’ button. A pop up will come and enter the witness details. At least two witness details have to be saved.

Then witness confirmation message will come.

After giving details of witnesses, click ‘Download Deed Document’.

You will be directed to the payment page and click on proceed to pay.

After payment gateway, select and make online payment.

Click generate e challan after which a receipt will be generated.

Slot Booking:

After the receipt is generated you will be directed to slot booking.