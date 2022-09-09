How Much Will Balapur Laddu Fetch This Year?

Ganesh Immersion will mark the end of the 9 day festivities post Vinayaka Chavithi, which is celebrated on a grand scale across Telangana. The main attraction besides the Khairatabad Ganesh is the Balapur Ganesh Laddu. The laddu is said to be weighing 21 kg and will be up for grabs as is customary every year.

Several people from both the Telugu states bid to lay their hands on the famed laddu which is placed in the hands of the Balapur Ganesh idol. Telugus believe that this laddu will usher in prosperity and luck for them. Balapur residents even refer to this as Bangaru laddu.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Balapur Ganesh Laddu Sold at Record Price in Auction

The balapur laddu auction began way back in 1994 and the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi is said to have started a trend of sorts in India. Last year, AP MLA Ramesh Yadav and Abacus Overseas Education Pvt Ltd COO Marri Shashank Reddy bought the Balapur Laddu in an auction for Rs 18.9 lakh.

It remains to be seen how much the laddu will fetch this year.