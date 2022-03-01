How Long Will Numaish be For at Nampally

Numaish, which began recently in Hyderabad, is expected to continue until Ramzan. Earlier, the exhibition got postponed due to COVID-19 situation in the state. The decision on whether to extend or not will be announced soon. According to the society's secretary, the extension of the exhibition dates would benefit both the traders and visitors. While Ramzan in Hyderabad will begin in the first week of April, plans are being made to extend the exhibition till the third week of April. So far, 40,000 people have visited the Numaish in Hyderabad, which opened on February 25, 2022.

Around half of the 1400 stalls at the exhibition have begun operations, with the rest likely to begin in two days. e exhibition society has not changed the cost of the Numaish ticket. It is Rs. 30 per person. However, the entry of children below five years of age is free.