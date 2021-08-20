How to Get Aadhaar Card Home Delivered

Aadhaar Services: Telangana Postal Circle recently made a significant announcement about Aadhaar services. The service of linking an Aadhaar number to a phone number will be available at home. The following are the specifics.

Telangana's Postal Department just issued a significant announcement on this topic.

It has made these services available to be accessible from home, whether to link the phone number with the Aadhaar number or to replace the old number with a new one.

Officials said that anyone could call the local postman or postmaster on Thursday and ask them to come home and offer these services.

These services, which had previously only been available at post offices, have now been extended to homes. There is a charge of Rs. 50 for this service.

They link the phone number to Aadhaar with the aid of a special app.

The post office stated that new Aadhaar registration, address changes, and date of birth changes must all be done at the post office from now on.