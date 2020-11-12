How BJP Captured TRS Bastion In Dubbak: KCR Overconfidence Backfired, Say Political Analysts

In a rude shock to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Dubbak once a TRS bastion went into the hands of BJP. It is worth mentioning here that in the recently held local bodies elections, the pink party had won all the wards and municipalities in Siddipet and Dubbak Assembly Constituency besides gram panchayats. So what made BJP breach the TRS fort in Dubbak?

Political observers say that the party's overconfidence by fielding a weak candidate not to mention the absence of KCR in the election campaign led to the downfall of the TRS in Dubbak bypolls which made BJP's Raghunandan Rao's victory a cake walk.

Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao after winning the bypolls said, "This win goes on to show that any party that behaves arrogantly and troubles opponents with false cases will meet a bad fate."

However, TRS seemed to be unfazed by the results. TRS working president KTR said that the party would review the results of Dubbak bypolls and study voting patterns. However, he also quickly added that in the last six years, TRS had won all the polls.

Political analysts feel that KCR was betting big on his government schemes to do the trick in Dubbak bypolls. It is learnt that some 78,000 farmers in the constituency are beneficiaries of TRS government's Rythu Bandhu scheme while 60,000 people are drawing pension under the Aasara pension scheme.

The bottom line is that the TRS underestimated the strength of BJP and was banking on their schemes to help them win Dubbak effortlessly. Little did they realise that the recall time of people is limited.