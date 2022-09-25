Housewife from Hyderabad Gang-raped in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A housewife was allegedly gang raped by unidentified men in Sangareddy district, police said on Sunday. The sexual assault took place on Friday night but it came to light on Saturday.

26-year-old woman from Trimulgherry in Hyderabad was sexually assaulted by the unidentified men after allegedly given sedatives to her. After giving sedatives to the victim, the accused forcibly brought her in an auto-rickshaw to an isolated place near Didgi village in Zaheerabad where they committed the heinous offence.



According to sources, the accused were known to her. She was dumped in an isolated area after being raped by them, police said. Local residents found her lying unconscious on Saturday morning and alerted the police. The Zaheerabad Police took her to Sakhi centre in Sangareddy and subsequently sent her for medical examination.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and investigation is on. The victim is said to be a mother of two who was living separately from her husband.

