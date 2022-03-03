Hot Days Ahead for Telangana

The Indian Metrological Department in Hyderabad has issued a warning to the people of Telangana to take care of themselves as the mercury levels in the state continue to rise.

Naga Ratnam, the head of the Hyderabad meteorological centre, stated that several regions were experiencing temperatures one or two degrees higher than average for the month. She shared that the districts with the highest temperature readings include Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad. She stated that daytime temperatures in Telangana have been between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius for the past week.

She added that there was a chance that the state might have temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius in April and 48 degrees Celsius in May this year. She also predicted that the state would experience heat waves throughout the summer this year.