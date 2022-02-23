Hot Days Ahead For Hyderabadis As Mercury Level Soars at Noon

Early Summer is expected this year. Over the last three days, the city has been witnessing a rise in temperature level. The temperature continues to rise on Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded was 35 degrees celsius at Musheerabad.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecasts that the daytime temperature will be between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature will be between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, has forecast dry weather conditions for the next three to four days, with nighttime temperatures dropping by one to two degrees.

In the meantime, temperatures in few parts of Telangana are creeping closer to 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Wanaparthy had the greatest maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Narayanpet, which had a temperature of 39 degrees. According to the IMD-H prediction, a few areas in Suryapet and Mahabubabad will likely have light rain on Wednesday.

Musheerabad – 35.3 degree Celsius

Mehdipatnam – 34.9 degree Celsius

Khairatabad – 34.7 degree Celsius

Yousufguda – 34.2 degree Celsius

Secunderabad – 33.8 degree Celsius