Honour Killing: My Brother Tried To Hang Me Twice, Says Dalit Man's Wife

Syed Ashrin Sultana alias Pallavi, wife of a Dalit man who was stabbed to death by her brother said that her brother tried to kill and also hang her twice before her wedding.

"My mother had warned us that my brother would kill us if we got married," Sultana explained.

Nagaraju and Sultana got married at Aryasamaj on January 31 this year. They also approached the Superintendent of Police office to seek protection from their family members as it was an interfaith marriage which was against family members' wishes.

Sultana's brother Syed Mobin Ahmed developed a grudge ever since she eloped with Nagaraju and got married. Along with his friend Mohammed Masood Ahmed, he hatched a plan to kill his sister's husband

Nagaraju.

On Wednesday, May 4, Syed Mobin Ahmed along with his friend confronted Nagaraju and Sultana while they were returning to their home on a bike. The two attacked Nagaraju with an iron rod and stabbed with a knife killing him on the spot.

Sultana said she begged her brother for mercy and urged onlookers for help, but no one turned up. The two miscreants fled the spot after confirming that he was dead.

On Thursday, Saroornagar police arrested two accused Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed and seized iron and knife used for killing him and presented them before a local court.

