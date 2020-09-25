In a very horrifying incident, a father of a girl brutally murdered his son in law as he couldn't digest the love marriage of his daughter. Hemanth, a young man who hails from Chandanagar and the young woman from the same area got married against the wishes of her family. After marriage, the couple is residing in the TNGO colony of Gachibowli. According to the reports, Hemanth was kidnapped and was murdered. The incident took place in Sangareddy.

According to the reports, the two were reportedly kidnapped by hired assassins on Thursday afternoon. However, the young woman escaped from the car and informed police. She said that the murder would not have happened if the Gachibowli police had responded in a timely manner to her complaint. Hemant's body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem.

Hemanth's body was found in the bushes of Kishtayagudem suburb of Sangareddy district. Last night, the dead body of Hemanth has been shifted to Hyderabad by Gachibowli police. The Sangareddy Clues team went to Kishtayagudem to gather evidence regarding the murder.

Earlier, the honour killing of Pranay Kumar created a sensation in both the states. A 24 year old youth Pranay had married Amrutha, the daughter of Maruthi Rao at Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad on January 30th, 2018. The father of Amrutha, an influential businessman of Miryalguda, was allegedly against the inter-caste marriage. Pranay was hacked to death in broad daylight as he came out of a hospital with his pregnant wife Amrutha after a checkup in Miryalaguda town on September 14, 2018.