Honour Killing Case Update: Nagaraju Was Traced Via Find My Device App Before Murder

HYDERABAD: Police confirmed in a remand report that only two persons were involved in the gruesome murder of Nagaraju, a dalit man in public which took place on May 4 under the limits of Saroornagar police station.

The prime accused in the case - Syed Mubeen Ahmed along with his friend murdered Nagaraju because he was unhappy with his sister’s interfaith marriage.

As per the remand report, the murder was pre-planned. The accused got Nagaraju's phone number from his sister's phone. Then the accused used a 'Find My Device' app to trace Nagaraju's location.

After finding Nagaraju's location near Saroornagar, the main accused and his friend- Masood Ahmed rushed to the spot and found Nagaraju and Ashreen Sulthana coming on a bike.

The accused obstructed the couple and they bludgeoned Nagaraju to death with an iron rod. After confirming his death, they fled from the spot.

As the police custody has come to an end on Tuesday, the accused were presented before the court and were shifted to Charlapally prison.