Homeless Man Who Jumped From Tarnaka Metro Station Track At Gandhi Hospital

In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old man jumped out of the Tarnaka Metro Station on Wednesday. He was admitted to Gandhi Hospital. According to the police, the incident was accidental.

A senior official from Osmania University Police Station said that, "The person appears to be homeless and is unidentified. He went up to the Tarnaka metro station platform area, and was walking on the tracks of the metro tracks when security began chasing him. Later, he jumped off the tracks." The person suffered a severe facial fracture and is unable to speak.