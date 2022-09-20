HYDERABAD: The Canadian Wood villa was formally inaugurated by Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with the Guest of Honor Cameron Mackay, the High Commissioner of Canada in India in the presence of Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Promoter and Managing Director of MAK Projects Pvt. Ltd; Michael Loseth, CEO of Forestry Innovation Investment, and Mr. Pranesh Chhibber, Country Director, Canadian Wood in India.

This is the first of its kind Canadian wooden villa in India and is located at Tummalur Revenue Range, Maheswaram Mandal in Ranga Reddy District close to the Hyderabad-Srisailam National Highway.The villa is spread over a sprawling plot area of 15,000 sq.ft. with built-up area of 6,000 sq.ft. over two levels with a large leisure and living area, kitchen, pantry, four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, gymnasium, games room, AV room, outdoor sitting, and expansive outdoor dining area, the project which commenced in October 2021 was completed in less than 12 months. The villas are built using sustainably managed forest products by British Columbia, Canada.

