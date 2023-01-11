Home Minister Amit Shah to Visit Telangana on January 28

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Telangana on January 28 almost 10 days after Prime Minister Narednra Modi’s visit on January 19. Telangana politics will heat up after Sankranti as all parties are gearing up for ensuing assembly elections in the state. Prime Minister Narednra Modi is visiting the state on January 19 and will participate in a public meeting at Parade Grounds. Solving BJP’s organisational issues will be the main aim of Amit Shah's visit to the state. He will meet party leaders and the party will be prepared for elections and given directions regarding that. Amit is also likely to meet Sangh Parivar leaders.

As the two public meetings are going to be held two days apart election heat is sure to rise in the state. If KCR is criticising Modi and Amit, BJP leaders are targeting KCR and KTR and are countering their criticism. It remains to be seen what will happen after KCR's meeting which is scheduled before Amit Shah's visit.