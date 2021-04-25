Holidays for Telangana Schools, Junior Colleges From April 27 To May 31

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government has declared holidays for schools and junior colleges from April 27 to May 31. Education Minister P. Savitha Indra Reddy announced the same as per the directions of the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Chief Minister KCR conducted a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the state with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other education department officials.

The minister said the reopening of schools and junior colleges will be decided depending on the Covid-19 situation on June 1. April 26 will be the last working day of the academic year for 2021, she added.

Amid rising cases of COVID 19 in the state, the SSC Class 10 exams have been cancelled by the State government and passed 5,21,392 students. The TS Intermediate second year exams have also been postponed. The announcement on Telangana Board Exam 2021 was made by the special chief secretary to the government Chitra Ramchandran on April 15, 2021. More than 53,79,388 students in Class 1-9 were also promoted.

She further added that Class 10 students of Telangana would be evaluated on the basis of an “objective criteria”, which will be developed by the Telangana SSC board soon.

The decision regarding the TS Inter Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June, after reviewing the COVID 19 situation.

