HMWSSB to Stop Water Supply For Two Days in Hyderabad

Many places in Hyderabad will face 48-hour drinking water supply disruption on March 8 as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is undertaking maintenance works on Godavari water system.

An official statement from HMWSSB said, “Dear Consumers, Water Supply in the following areas will get interrupted from 08.03.2023 for 48 hrs, due to shutdown planned for taking up maintenance works on Godavari Drinking water System. Please Store sufficient water in advance. Inconvenience is regretted.”

