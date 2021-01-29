HMDA Truck Dock Logistics Park At Batasingaram, KTR Promises More

A state of the art HMDA Truck Dock Logistics Park was inaugurated by the MA&UD Minister KTR at Batasingaram today.

The logistics park at Batasingaram is jointly developed by HMDA and Truck Dock in a PPP mode in about 40 acres and at a project cost of Rs.40 Crore.

This logistics park provides facilities such as warehouses (2 lakh sft), parking for 500 trucks, cold storage for 10,000 metric tonnes, dormitory for 200 persons, restaurants, office space, fuel stations, primary health centre, and automobile service centre.

Addressing the dignitaries at the inaugural event, Minister KTR stated the state government is taking all measures to ensure the city grows in all directions. He also asserted that the government is working towards increasing employment and education opportunities along with improved health infrastructure.

Minister also highlighted that various organisations have been placing Hyderabad on top of the charts in Infrastructure sector and office space absorption metrics.

"Through progressive policies such as TS iPASS, Telangana Government succeeded in attracting more that 14000 industries to the state," said Minister KTR. All approvals are being given to the industries within 15 days, he added.

Minister KTR stated that the Government aims at setting up more logistics parks in the State which will further boost the manufacturing sector, he added.

Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, MA&UD Prcl Secy Arvind Kumar nad other senior officials from HMDA graced the occasion.