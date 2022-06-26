HMDA to Begin Rajiv Swagruha Flats Allotment Process from Tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to begin the allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats through a lottery mode from tomorrow, June 27. HMDA issued a notification for the sale of flats in Bandlaguda and Pocharam on May 11 . A total of 33,161 applications were received for the purchase of 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda and also 5,921 applications were received for 1,470 flats in Pocharam. As many as 16,679 people applied for 345 triple bedroom deluxe flats in Bandlaguda.

The lottery process will begin at 9 am tomorrow. The arrangements are being made for live streaming of the entire allotment process on Facebook and YouTube to ensure transparency, the authorities said.

The allotment of flats in Pocharam will take place on June 27 while the allocation of flats in Bandlaguda flats on 28 of this month. Meanwhile, the allotment of triple bedroom deluxe flats will be held on June 29.

The officials stated that one flat will be allocated to one person only and also all the details pertaining to the allocation will be available on Swagruha and HMDA websites, the authorities informed.

