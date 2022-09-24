Hit and Run Case: Woman Dentist Succumbs to Injuries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A young lady doctor, who was critically injured in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad's Malakpet area on Wednesday morning, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital early Saturday.

The victim, who is identified as Dr Sravani, was hit by a speeding car on September 21 when she was returning home on her scooty. The accident took place at PVR Mall in the Moosarambagh area which falls under Malakpet police station limits. As per the CCTV footage, the car driver had escaped after hitting the bike from behind.

Soon after the accident, Sravani was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) where she was undergoing treatment for critical injuries.

Sravani worked as a dentist at a private dental hospital in Hastinapuram on the city outskirts. It was a double tragedy for the family in less than a month as Sravani's mother had passed away due to cardiac arrest.

After analysing the CCTV footage, the police have identified the car and arrested the car driver. A case has been filed against him at Malakpet police station.

