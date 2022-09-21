Hit and Run Case: Woman Critical After Car Rams Into Her Scooty

A woman was critically injured in what is suspected to be a case of a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The accident took place at PVR Mall in the Moosarambagh area which falls under Malakpet police station limits. The victim was identified as Sravani who is a doctor by profession. She was riding on her scooty and was reportedly hit by a speeding car, which then sped away. The police are going through the CCTV camera footage to identify the vehicle involved.

Sravani who hails from the city was riding a scooty in the Malakpet area when a speeding car hit her scooty from behind. Sravani fell down and the driver fled. Eyewitnesses informed the Malakpet police who rushed to the spot and rushed Sravani to a private hospital.

Doctors said that the condition of Sravani is critical as she was bleeding profusely. The police have registered a hit-and-run case and based on the CCTV footage, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Sravani works as a dentist at a private hospital in Hastinapur. A month ago, Sravani's mother passed away due to cardiac arrest. The family members of Sarvani are inconsolable.

