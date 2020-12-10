Hit And Run Accident Kills 2 Youngsters From Kothaloor

Tragedy stuck Telangana yesterday. Two youngsters died in a hit-run accident at Eshwar Nagar, Anumala Mandal of Nalgonda district in wee hours of Thursday.

The victims have been identified as Sravan (28) and Naveen (16), residents of Kothaloor. The victims were travelling on the bike when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle. After the incident, the vehicle scooted.

Unidentified body found

In another incident, an unidentified body was found at an isolated place at Kishan Nagar in Shadnagar on Wednesday afternoon. As per police details, the person is aged around 50 years and the police suspecting that the person has been killed during a fight. The injuries on the body indicates that he was stabbed with sharp objects. Locals noticed the body and informed to Shadnagar police. Police shifted the body to the district government mortuary.