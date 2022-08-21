Highlights of KCR Speech at TRS' Praja Deevena Sabha in Munugode

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar addressed people at TRS public meeting Praja Deevena Sabha on Saturday evening in Munugode. Home Ministers Md. Mohamood Ali, Labor minister Malla Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Rythu Bandhu samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and many other TRS MLAs and MLCs have also attended the public meeting.

In the meeting, KCR said that if Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power, farmers will face problems; the first thing that the party would do is to install electricity meters on farms. He further stated that BJP didn't achieve anything that is important for the people in the last eight years of their rule. They have sold the airports, organisations, etc, and what is left is the farmers and their farms. He stated that BJP would not only install electrical meters on the farms but also increase the rates of fertilisers and eventually farmers would give up on farming.

KCR said that after TRS came to power, we managed to bring in clean drinking water to the Nalgonda. He also asserted that the water for irrigation has come from the Krishna basin through the Srisailam project and lifted into the district.

Chief Minister told the voters, "Your only weapon is your vote. Don’t rush into voting for someone who will not fight for you. You have to observe your surroundings."

He also stated, "The process of elections is messy and Golmaal. You have to understand who is behind this kind of politics. Neither Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy nor any other senior leader from Nalgonda went to the centre to demand clarity on the Krishna river water dispute."

