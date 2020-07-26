PEDDAPALLI: High tension prevailed at Manthani Police station on Sunday in Peddapalli district after TRS and Congress workers got into a brawl.

According to details, on July 6, TRS leader Srinivasa Rao in Mallaram village intervened in a dispute between a Dalit Revelli Rajababu couple leading to a clash between Srinivasa Rao and Raja babu. Srinivasa Rao's brother-in-laws Shekhar and Sampath reached there and attacked Dalit Rajababu leading to his death.

The scheduled caste wing of the Congress party had given "Chalo Mallaram' call to protest atrocities against Dalits in the state under the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. In retaliation, the TRS SC cell also called on 'Chalo Mallaram' to clarify that TRS party was not associated with Rajababu's death.

Security has been beefed up and Section 144 that bars assembly of three or more persons, have been imposed in the constituency. Police have detained Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu and also TRS workers who are on the way to Mallaram and were shifted to the police station.

In the police station, the TRS workers and Congress workers raised slogans against each other leading to clash between the two groups.

Meanwhile, Mulugu MLA and All India Mahila Congress General Secretary Seethakka have been put under house arrest.

She expressed her anger at the government over atrocities on Dalits in the state and also said that it is sad that the government is not taking any action against those unleashing atrocities on the Dalits.