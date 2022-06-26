High Tension In Kollapur; Jupally Krishna Rao, Harshavardhan Under House Arrest

Tension prevailed at Kollapur Mandal of Nagarkurnool district. A heated argument took place between the ruling TRS party MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The differences between Harshavardhan Reddy and Jupally came to the fore once again and infighting in the TRS has intensified furthermore. The police have house arrested MLA Harshavardhan Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao. Section 144 was imposed in the Kollapur. Jupally made sensational comments on Harshavardhan Reddy on Saturday. He alleged that he won't be a mute spectator if the Harshavardhan makes false allegations against him.

According to the reports, a cold war was going on between Harshavardhan Reddy and Jupally for the last few days. Jupally Krishna Rao was the minister in 2014 but tasted defeat in the hands of Congress candidate Harshavardhan Reddy in 2018 elections. After winning, Harshavardhan joined TRS. From then onwards, there were internal conflicts between Jupally and Harshavardhan and in recent times it became worse. A few days ago, Jupally dared Harshavardhan to come for the discussion on the development in the Kollapur district and both of them decided to have a meeting at the Ambedkar Statue. Police house arrested both the leaders and security was tightened at the Ambedkar statue.

Telangana MAUD minister KTR tried to pacify Jupally and Harshavardhan Reddy. KTR trying to resolve the differences by convening meetings with the leaders. He has been visiting the residences of disgruntled leaders and trying to pacify them with offers of due recognition.