High Court Questions Telangana Govt's Interest In Mahesh Bank Elections

HYDERABAD: In a petition filed in the Telangana High Court over the Mahesh Bank election counting and results, Justice P. Naveen Rao questioned the interest of the State Government in the bank's elections. Mahesh Bank, which has operations across the country.

The court asked the central and state governments whether any action against the returning officer has been initiated. The HC also clearly stated that since the bank was registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies, the supervisory power over the conduct of elections lies with the Central Government and not the State of Telangana.

A petition was filed last week over the counting to which the HC had ordered completion of the process for elections to the board of directors at the Mahesh Co-operative Bank Ltd.

The High Court also instructed the State Government to complete the counting and submit the results and a report in a sealed cover by December 28 along with details of the votes secured by each candidate.

Meanwhile a shareholder had filed a petition in the HC seeking re-election to the bank. Disciplinary action is likely against the returning officer who stopped the counting at the last stage of the elections on Monday without stating the reasons. (Source: Deccan Chronicle)