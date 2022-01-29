High Court Asks Telangana Govt on COVID Precautions for Samakka-Saralamma Jatara

The Telangana High Court on Friday questioned whether schools will reopen on January 31. The government has made no decision about school reopening, the advocate general informed the court. The court also questioned the government on the efforts taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in weekend markets and the arrangements made for the Samakka-Saralamma jatara, which was one of several petitions heard.

Meanwhile, during the fever survey, Dr. G Srinivas Rao, director of public health, told the court that 3.45 lakh isolation kits were distributed to people after visits to 77 lakh homes. Rao further stated that the state's positive rate is 3.16 percent. When asked about children's medicine in isolation kits, Srinivas Rao replied that it should not be delivered directly through the kits and should be given separately.

The court, however, sought a full report on it and postponed the case until February 3.

The Telangana Department of Health in its report urged the government to keep the educational institutions shut for another 10 days in view of the omicron variant’s likely surge during the next 10 days, especially in the South Indian states. The health department officials told the department of Education not to issue the directive for the opening of the schools which may lead to crowding. The department of health wants the school to remain shut for another week after Jan 30.