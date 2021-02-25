High Court Asks Telangana Government To Release Corona Bulletin On A Daily Basis

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State Health Department to resume the COVID-19 bulletin on a daily basis. The Health Department said that due to the low number of cases in the state and prioritizing the vaccination process, the department has decided not to issue the COVID-19 bulletin on daily basis. Instead, the department decided to release the bulletin on a weekly basis.

The High Court asked the health department to resume it within 24 hours and update details of tests and vaccinations on the state health portal. Also, it directed the government to conduct another serosurvey in the state. The court asked the health department to prevent large gathering and make widespread publicity of the vaccine registration process in the state.

Health authorities in Telangana are making arrangements to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to 55 lakh people under the third phase of vaccination from March 1. Meanwhile, the health officials estimate that around 45 lakh people are above 60 years old, and about 10 lakh people in the 45-60 age group with co-morbidities in the state will get vaccinated from March 1.

Telangana currently has six lakh doses of the vaccine, and the health department expects to receive another 10 lakh in the next couple of days. Officials said the vaccine would be administered at all government hospitals and 230 private hospitals linked with Aarogyasri Trust.

The health department stated that the beneficiaries can register themselves on the COWIN app by uploading the Aadhaar card as proof of age and voter card of any of the 11 other identity cards. Those with comorbidities have to submit certificates from the doctors treating them. The beneficiaries can also choose the vaccination centre where they want to take the jab. However, they will not be given the option to select the brand of vaccine.

