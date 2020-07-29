HYDERABAD: Pharmaceutical major Hetero on Wednesday launched antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19. The drug is priced at Rs 59. The drug can be administered to COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms.

In a statement, Hetero said that the company has been granted approval for the manufacturing and marketing of the drug Favipiravir from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It also recalled that the company had earlier developed Covifor (Remdesivir) injection used in the treatment of COVID-19. The medication has given positive clinical outcomes, Hetero said in the statement.

Favipiravir will be marketed by Hetero Healthcare Ltd. It will be available in retail medical shops, hospitals and pharmacies across the country from Wednesday. The drug will be sold only on prescription. The drug will help provide better treatment to more COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The drug, which is being manufactured at the company's formulation facility in the country, has also been approved by global regulatory authorities.