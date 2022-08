Heavy Rains In Telangana Today, Tomorrow

Many districts in Telangana are going to receive heavy rains today and tomorrow. For the last few days, the Telangana state is witnessing heavy to moderate rains.

In the last 24 hours, Dammapeta of Bhadradri Kothagudem district has received the highest rainfall of 163.3mm. In the GHMC limits, Rajendra Nagar, Dabeerpura, and Bandlaguda received the highest rainfall.

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal Urban and Rural, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Kangaon, Mahabubabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Medak districts on Wednesday.

