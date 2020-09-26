HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed the city and several parts of the state of Telangana on Saturday, prompting the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an alert to all district Collectors to take necessary measures. Water stagnation was witnessed at several low-lying areas across the state due to the overflowing of tanks and canals.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) center in Hyderabad warned that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely to occur at isolated places and it will continue for four more days. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places across several districts.

"In light of the forecast of heavy rains, the entire district administration should be on high alert. All officers (are) to maintain headquarters and take measures to ensure no loss of life and properties. No leave and permission for public holidays. Special vigil should be maintained in low-lying and vulnerable areas," the Chief Secretary told the Collectors, as quoted by a news agency.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, till 7 am, Hayathnagar recorded a very heavy rainfall of 131 mm, followed by Bandlaguda (91 mm), Saroornagar (88.5 mm), Vanasthalipuram (87.8) and Charminar (87 mm).

Massive falling of trees and electric poles are leading to disruption of transport in some areas of the districts, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Janagaon, Ranga Reddy, Siddipet, Warangal rural, Suryapet, and Mahabubnagar and heavy rain occurred at most places in Mahabubnagar, at a few places in Medak, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Vikarabad.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, continuous rainfall led to houses being submerged in many areas. One lakh cusecs of floodwaters have reached the Prakasam barrage in Andhra Pradesh after the region experienced incessant rainfall in the last few days. Water entered in the houses in low lying areas of Giddaluru town following the heavy rainfall in the Nallamala forest area. The rivers in Prakasam district like Sagileru, Jampaleru, Gundlakamma are overflowing.

