Heavy Rains Forecast For Telangana

For the past few days, Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rainfall and most of the cities received a downpour throughout the day on Tuesday. As per Telangana State Development Planning Society, Kapra (39.0 mm), Trimulgherry (34.8 mm), Uppal (29 mm), Malkajgiri (49.3 mm), and Alwal (48.3 mm) received heavy to very heavy rains.

The isolated areas which received heavy rains are Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Kumaram Bheem, and Sangareddy. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted cloudy weather with thundershowers in a few places across the city in the next 48 hours. Maximum temperatures are expected to be anywhere between 32°C and 33°C, with minimum temperatures ranging from 22°C to 24°C. For the next four days, all parts of the state will receive light to moderate rain.

Heavy rain may fall in isolated areas of Bhadhradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Suryapet. An yellow alert has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday.