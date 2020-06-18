HYDERABAD: Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear in Hyderabad as heavy rains lashed the state capital for the most part of Thursday. After a dark and cloudy morning interspersed by an occasional drizzle, the skies opened up in the afternoon for a heavy cloudburst. It rained heavily for several hours in many parts of the city, resulting in heavy waterlogging and inundation of low-lying areas.

Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Meerpet, LB Nagar, Khairatabad, Begumpet, Hayathnagar, and Koti are among the localities that received heavy rainfall till late evening. Some of these places were battered by heavy downpour coupled with a strong breeze. The steady rainfall resulted in waterlogging of streets and major thoroughfares.

Several parts of Telangana have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall in the last few days under the influence of Southwest Monsoon, which made its entry into the state.

On Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in some isolated parts of Telangana over the next five days.

"The rainfall is due to the presence of cyclonic circulation over east Vidarbha in Maharashtra and neighboring areas," said Dr. K Nagaratna, Director in-charge of IMD, Hyderabad.