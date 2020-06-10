HYDERABAD: Under the influence of Southwest Monsoon, Hyderabad city and adjoining areas have been receiving incessant rains from Wednesday evening. The steady downpour resulted in waterlogging of streets and inundation of low-lying areas. Motorists had a tough time wading through the rainwater on the roads even as the rains brought vehicular traffic to a halt. According to reports, heavy rains accompanied by strong breeze were experienced in LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Hayatnagar areas of the city.

Significant rainfall was also recorded in Rajendranagar, Attapur, Narsingi, Gandipet, Manikonda, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Musheerabad, RTC X Roads, Narayanaguda, Khairathabad, Nampally, Koti, Tankbund, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Erragadda, Kukatpally and Banjara Hills among many areas.

Southwest monsoon is expected to spread over parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka as well as Rayalaseema and several parts of coastal Andhra in the next 24 hours. Under its influence, other districts of the state also received moderate rainfall.

Conditions are becoming favorable for the advancing of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rayalaseema, besides parts of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during the next 48 hours.

