Due to the heavy rains in the city, Osmania University in Hyderabad has postponed the examinations scheduled for Wednesday, October 14, and Thursday, October 15. Osmania University Comptroller Professor Shriram Venkatesh said in a statement on Tuesday that examinations scheduled for Friday, October 16, will be conducted as per the schedule. It was revealed that exams have been postponed in the wake of the heavy rains and the dates for postponed exams will be announced soon.

The University said in a statement that, "All the examinations under the jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14th and 15th are postponed due to torrential rains. Examinations from 16th October will be conducted as per the timetable. Schedule of postponed examinations will be informed shortly.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday, stating that the rain would lead to waterlogging, uprooted trees and electric poles, and traffic congestion. Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rains due to the deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, which has crossed East Godavari, resulting in very heavy rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

GHMC received an average rainfall of 64.4 mm from 8.30 AM to 8 PM on Tuesday. DS Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner, urged people living in dilapidated buildings and sheds to vacate such premises in the wake of heavy rains. He said that temporary accommodation will be provided to those who do not have alternative accommodation in community halls.