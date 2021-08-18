Heavy Rain Warning In These Telangana Districts

Several parts of Hyderabad have been receiving heavy rains since Monday night. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Khammam and Kumarambheem-Asifabad and at isolated places in the Mancherial district in the last 24 hours.

The IMD warned of "moderate to high risk in a few watersheds in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts."

Director of IMD, Hyderabad, K Naga Ratnam said, "On August 17, southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana in the last 24 hours and as a result, heavy rainfall was witnessed in the state at few places like Khammam and Komaram Bheem districts and several other isolated places in other districts."

IMD issued yellow and orange warnings for the next two days till August 19th, 2021. According to the warning, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Medak districts and heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana.”

IMD also mentioned that Hyderabad is likely to witness a cloudy sky and might witness light to moderate rainfalls or thundershowers.