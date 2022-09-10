Heavy Rain Forecast for Telangana: IMD Issues Yellow, Orange Alerts

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad on Saturday issued an 'orange and yellow' rain alert in the state for the next three days.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the Telangana districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Komuram bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalaplly,Peddapalli, and Mulugu

Similarly, heavy rain is expected to fall in isolated areas in the districts of Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Jangoan, Yadaddri, Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Medchal, and Malkajgiri.

Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds with 30 to 40 Kmph are very likely in isolated areas throughout Telangana for the next 2-3 days.

Hyderabad city is highly likely to get moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms, occasionally with strong spells.

