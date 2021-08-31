Heavy Rain Forecast In Telangana, Govt Puts Officials On High Alert

Telangana received thundershowers in the wee hours of Tuesday, especially in Hyderabad and in the North Telangana region. With this sudden change in the weather, the State Government has put the district collectors, SPs and irrigation officials of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal on their toes.

The government advised the collectors to alert people staying in the low-lying areas and directed them to move them to safer places. The electricity department was instructed to closely monitor the situation in the villages and asked them to solve the problems immediately if any.

All the field level officers have been directed to stay in their respective district headquarters. The heavy rains during the past two days have resulted in Irrigation projects on both Krishna and Godavari basins getting steady inflows.

Due to heavy rains across the state, Lower Manair Dam received nearly 50,000 cusecs through Moya Thummeda stream following rains in Karimnagar.

Besides this, many people in the rural districts of Telangana lost their lives because of the overflowing waters in the streams. The officials were instructed to keep an eye on such places and take preventive measures.