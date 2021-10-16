Heavy Rain Alert for AP, Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday. The IMD issued a yellow alert to Odisha state and forecasted rainfall in a few other southern states in a weather bulletin.

According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is expected in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala as a result of the formation of a low-pressure area over the east central and south-east Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep. It also issued an orange alert to Kerala's northern districts.

"Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh are advised not to go to sea due to the forecast of heavy rains in the North Coastal area," the IMD stated. The Telangana State Planning Development Society (TSDPS), on the other hand, has predicted that rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana over the next few days. Meanwhile, Hyderabad will experience moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Saturday, states the forecast.