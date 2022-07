Heavy To Moderate Rains In Telangana Over Next 4 Days

A yellow alert has been issued to various districts in the Telangana state for the next four days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the rains in the city would continue till August 3. Monsoon emergency teams and other officials are staying alert.

July 31:

A yellow alert was issued to the following districts: Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Nizamabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Siddipet, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Yadari Bhuwanagiri, Jangaon, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nalgonda, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar

August 1:

A yellow alert was issued to the following districts: Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthi, Siddipet, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Peddapalli districts

August 2:

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

August 3:

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.