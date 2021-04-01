Heatwave: Telangana Sets Up Committee

Based on the National Disaster Management Authority guidelines, the Telangana government has formed a committee to prepare a heatwave action plan. During summer, the mercury levels in the Telugu state soars to 47 degrees Celsius in May. Districts like Khammam, Nizamabad, Bhadrachalam, Nalgonda Karimnagar and Warangal register record temperatures. To protect residents from extreme heat issues, the government has set up a committee.

The present heatwave action plan is to mobilize policymakers, district-level administration, field-level personnel to know the impact and health hazards caused by the heatwave. The government agencies are working closely with health and other related departments to build a long-term strategic plan.

Indian Meteorological Departments, Telangana State Development Planning Society, UNICEF, and hundreds of voluntary organizations ensured a significant reduction in fatalities from 541 in 2015 to nine in 2020. Similar plans have been prepared by other States like Gujarat and Odisha to avoid sunstroke fatalities and illness in the future.